Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Netflix and Harlan Coben have seen huge success with Fool Me Once and Missing You.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruth Jones and James Nesbitt are set to star in a new Netflix collaboration series with author Harlan Coben. The upcoming eight-part series will be based on the 2019 book ‘Run Away’.

The author and streaming platform have seen huge success with several TV adaptions including Fool Me Once which starred Michelle Keegan, Safe, Missing You and The Stranger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Nesbitt will play Simon Greene, a father whose world comes crumbling down after his daughter, Ellie de Lange, runs away from home. Whilst Ruth Jones will star as Elena Ravenscroft. Filming for the new series is set to begin in Manchester later this month.

According to Digital Spy Harlan Coben told Tudum: “Run Away is about family — about what we will do to keep our family intact, what secrets we keep within our family, and what secrets we keep as a family.”

He added “Jimmy (James Nesbitt) just has so much range. He’s so natural and authentic at all times,” - the actor previously starred in Netflix’s adaptations of Stay Close and Missing You - “he’s an empathetic actor in the sense that he feels, and then you feel for him.”

Danny Brocklehurst will be working as screenwriter and Minnie Driver, Alfred Enoch and Jon Pointing have also been cast in the series. The release date for Run Away has not yet been confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now