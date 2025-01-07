Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former The Only Way Is Essex beloved grandfather has died.

Mark Wright’s family faces tragic loss as beloved grandfather Eddie dies aged 92. According to the Mail Online a spokesperson for the former TOWIE star confirmed the news and said: “Mark’s grandad passed away last night. He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones.”

Eddie was a former champion boxer and paramedic and also joined his grandson in an episode of ‘Who Do You Think You Are’ in 2019. Explaining why he wanted to do the show Mark Wright said: “I've wanted to find out our family history forever, as my Grandad has always guessed where we're from.

“But nobody’s ever known. He told my family of his that we were Italian and to be able to give this back to him is great. He's done so much for us, he's our king.”

Eddie was previously hospitalised in June following a fall. His son Mark Wright (senior) posted a ‘Happy Fathers Day’ message on Instagram at the time.

The tragic loss of his grandfather comes after Mark Wright and wife Michelle Keegan announced they are expecting their first child together in a sweet Instagram post. The ‘Fool Me Once’ actress shared a stunning picture of the pair on the beach showcasing her blossoming bump with the caption: “2025 is going to be a special one for us.”

