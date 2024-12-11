Google Year in Review: These are the ten most searched-for TV programmes of 2024 including Baby Reindeer and Fool Me Once
It was another good year for TV shows with some of the most watched series on Netflix, Disney, Prime Video and ITV. We take a look at the top ten shows that had us glued to our screens over the past year.
Baby Reindeer - April 2024 Netflix
The six-part drama series follows stand-up comedian Donny Dunn as he is staked by Martha Scott. He is forced to deal with a dark trauma buried in the past. Inspired by true events. Written and starring Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning.
Fool Me Once - January 2024 Netflix
TV adaptation of the Harlan Coben book of the same name. Maya Stern is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe. However, when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see her husband in her house. Starring Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage and Joanna Lumley.
The Gentleman - March 2024 Netflix
A spin-off of Guy Ritchie's 2019 film of the same name.. Aristocratic Eddie inherits the family estate, he discovers that it's home to an enormous weed empire, and its proprietors aren't going anywhere. Starring Theo James, Kaya Scodelario and Daniel Ings.
One Day - February 2024 Netflix
It follows the 14-year relationship of Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew, who meet at a graduation ball after graduating from the University of Edinburgh. Based on the 2009 novel by David Nicholls and stars Ambika Mod and Leo Woodall.
Fall Out - April 2024 Amazon Prime Video
Inspired by the 202 video game series Fallout is set in a future, post-apocalyptic Los Angeles brought about by nuclear decimation. Citizens must live in underground bunkers to protect themselves from radiation, mutants and bandits. Starring Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins and Aaron Moten.
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story - September 2024 Netflix
Based on the true-crime story the series chronicles the case of the real-life brothers convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Kitty Menendez. Starring Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch.
Rivals - October 2024 Disney+
The TV adaptation of Jilly Cooper's 1988 raunchy book series. The series follows Rupert Campbell-Black and Tony Baddingham as they have a longstanding rivalry. Packed full of the best of British cast including Alex Hassell, Aidan Turner, Danny Dyer, Emily Atack and Bella Maclean.
The Perfect Couple - September 2024 Netflix
Nicole Kidman stars in a drama mini-series set in Nantucket, it centres around a lavish wedding that is abruptly disrupted by a murder. Also features Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson and Meghann Fahy.
Mr Bates vs The Post Office - January 2024 ITV1
The extraordinary story of the greatest miscarriage of justice in British legal history, where hundreds of innocent sub-postmasters and postmistresses were wrongly accused of theft, fraud and false accounting due to a defective IT system. Starring Toby Jones, Monica Dolan and Will Mellor.
Until I Kill You - November 2024 ITV1
The powerful true story of Delia Balmer - narrated by Anna Maxwell Martin. Discover how she bravely faced the brutality of serial killer John Sweeney. Starring Anna Maxwell Martin and Shaun Evans.
