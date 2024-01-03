Filming Locations for Netflix's Fool Me Once include Arley Hall. Fool Me Once. (L to R) Joanne Lumley as Judith, Michelle Keegan as Maya in Fool Me Once. Cr. Vishal Sharma/Netflix Â© 2023.

Those of you who have started watching Netflix’s Fool Me Once starring Michelle Keegan might have already spotted some familiar locations. Fool Me Once is based on Harlan Coben’s novel, which is set in New Jersey in the States, but the Netflix drama was mainly filmed in the UK.

Michelle Keegan who plays the character of Maya Stern, is shown meeting her husband Joe at a dinner which was filmed at the Runway Visitor Park next to Manchester Airport. Not only is it possible to visit the location, but it is available to hire too. According to its website, “The park is also home to a variety of retired planes, including the spectacular supersonic airliner, Concorde G-BOAC; and former RAF military spy plane, Nimrod. There’s also a DC-10, Avro RJX and a retro Trident airliner, offering a glimpse of what flying was like in the 1960s and 1970s.”

Other filming locations for Fool Me Once include Manchester’s Castlefield Viaduct and Arley Hall & Gardens which is situated five miles north of Northwich in the village of Arley, Cheshire. It is a Grade 11 listed building and belongs to Viscount Ashbrook and his family. Although the house is called Farmwood in the drama and is the home of Judith Burkett, mother of Joe Stern, it is filmed at Arley Hall.

As well as being able to visit the gardens, an entry ticket gives you access to the cafe, children’s play area, Woodland Walk, Grove and Chapel, Arley Hall has a year-long programme of events and it is even possible to hold your wedding there.

The flashbacks of Michelle Keegan’s character Maya finding her husband Joe (played by Richard Armitage) dead, are filmed in Alexandra Park in Oldham. Maya’s home, which is set in the fictional Winhurst, was filmed at a residential property in Alderley Edge in Cheshire. The character of “Corey the Whistle” played by Laurie Kynaston, has a den, this was created in the grounds of Arley Hall, but Stockport’s Air Raid Shelters were also used.

The flashbacks of Michelle Keegan's character Maya finding her husband Joe (played by Richard Armitage) dead, are filmed in Alexandra Park in Oldham. Fool Me Once. (L to R) Richard Armitage as Joe, Michelle Keegan as Maya in Fool Me Once. Cr. Vishal Sharma/Netflix © 2023.

The chase scene in the Netflix drama took place at the Castlefield Viaduct in Manchester, and a pub scene was shot at the Peveril of The Peak, also in Manchester. The character of Maya, played by Michelle Keegan, who works as a private helicopter instructor, is seen flying to Delamere Forest and scenes of her flying were shot at Barton Aerodrome.

