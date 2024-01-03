It’s been a strong start to 2024 for Michelle Keegan, as many are still asking questions about the ending to her new Netflix series, “Fool Me Once.”

(L to R) Richard Armitage as Joe and Michelle Keegan as Maya in Fool Me Once. (Credit Vishal Sharma/Netflix)

Streaming services seem to have dominated our viewing habits over the Christmas and New Year; if people weren’t talking about Emerald Fennell’s film, “Saltburn” arriving for Prime Video viewers, then more recently they’ve been talking about “Fool Me Once,” the latest adaptation of a Harlan Coben novel. The series also marks a return to our screens of former “Coronation Street” actress Michelle Keegan, who plays Maya Stern - the main protagonist of the limited series - after appearing in Sky’s “A Very Brassic Christmas” alongside Joe Gilgun ahead of Christmas 2023, and the return of Joanne Lumley to our screens too.

The official synopsis for the series reads: “A family has been shaken by two murders. Maya Stern watches security camera footage of her house and sees her murdered husband, Joe, back as an intruder. Meanwhile, Abby and Daniel, her niece and nephew, are trying to find the truth about the murder of their mother and seeing possible connections between both cases.”

The TV series is based in the United Kingdom instead of the American setting in the Coben novel. The show's creator, Coben, served as an executive producer for the series. This adaptation is one of several of Coben's works that Netflix has produced. Danny Brocklehurst served as the head writer as well as an executive producer, while Quay Street Productions' Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee were also executive producers. David Moore and Nimer Rashed directed the episodes.

But with the entire series available to stream in one solid chunk of television time, the ending of the series might be a touch confusing for some, myself included. So what happened at the ending of “Fool Me Once” for those who don’t have the time in early 2024 to catch up with events? Spoilers of course ahead.

What happened at the end of “Fool Me Once?”

Warning: major spoilers ahead.

Joanne Lumley as Judith in "Fool Me Once" (Credit: Vishal Sharma/Netflix)

In the finale of "Fool Me Once," the mystery surrounding Joe Burkett's death and subsequent reappearance is unravelled. It is revealed that Maya, his wife, was the one responsible for shooting him. Maya, a disgraced military pilot, discovered Joe's involvement in the death of her sister Claire and his willingness to kill her as well. In a confrontation in the park, Maya replaced Joe's real weapon with a fake one, keeping the genuine gun for herself.

However, Maya's plan takes an unexpected turn when a motorcyclist witnesses the events and later reveals the truth to Detective Kierce. Despite her efforts, Maya's actions are exposed, leading to consequences.

The backstory reveals that Joe had orchestrated Claire's death due to her leaking company secrets. The Burkett family was involved in unethical practices, including covering up fatal side effects and manipulating patient trial data. Additionally, it is disclosed that Joe had committed other murders, including pushing Dark, a yacht captain involved in bribery, into the water.

In the showdown at the Burkett manor, Maya confronts Judith and other family members, leading to a heated exchange where all parties admit to their wrongdoings. A deal is proposed to cover up the crimes, but before Maya can respond, she is shot by Neil Burkett. In anticipating the danger, Maya had strategically placed a hidden camera to capture the events and live-streamed the confrontation.

The aftermath reveals that the surviving Burkett family members are imprisoned for their crimes. The story then fast-forwards 18 years, showing the resolution of the characters' lives. Detective Kierce, once a victim of the Burkett family's medication, is now in good health with an adult son. Lily, Joe, and Maya's daughter, is in the custody of Claire's husband Marcus, and the series concludes with a hospital-based reunion.

Who stars in “Fool Me Once”?

Netflix released the cast list of the following performers with main roles in the series:

Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern

Richard Armitage as Joe

Adeel Akhtar as DS Sami Kierce

Joanna Lumley as Judith Burkett

Emmett J. Scanlan as Shane Tessier

Dino Fetscher as Marty McGreggor

Jade Anouka as Nicole Butler

Natalie Anderson as Claire Walker

Marcus Garvey as Eddie Walker

Hattie Morahan as Caroline Burkett

Laurie Kynaston as Corey Rudzinski

James Northcote as Neil Burket

Where can I catch up on Michelle Keegan’s new series, “Fool Me Once”?