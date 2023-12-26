All the binge-worthy new Netflix series you can watch in January 2024 now The Crown has finished

What to watch on Netflix in January 2024? (Netflix Tudum)

It’s been a dramatic few years but the final part of the award-winning series The Crown has now come to an end. But don’t worry if you have been left feeling like you now need a new series to fill the void. We have found some of the best series coming to Netflix - and the good news is you don’t have to wait that long to binge-watch the entire series.

Netflix 2024: Fool Me Once

Top of our list as it drops on the streaming platform on January 1 (That’s New Year's Day plans sorted). The eight-part series has been adapted from the book written by Harlen Coben. It stars Michelle Keegan as the widowed mother Maya Stern, who begins an investigation after capturing her late husband on a nanny cam. The series also stars Obsession actor Richard Armitage as the deceased husband Joe Stern and Joanna Lumley as Judith Burkett.

Netflix 2024: The Brothers Sun

This action-packed eight-part family drama has a plethora of stars including the Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh alongside Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, Johnny Kou, and Highdee Kuan. After a mysterious enemy targets his family, a Taipei triad member heads to Los Angeles to protect his strong-willed mother and oblivious younger brother. The release date is on January 4.

Netflix 2024: Griselda

If you were a fan of Narcos then this is the series for you. Sofia Vergara stars in and produced the limited series based on the real-life drug queenpin Griselda Blanco, who was known as the Cocaine Godmother. The Columbian businesswomen ran one of the most profitable cartels in history during the 1970s and 80s. The six episode mini-series drops on January 25 and also stars Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Martin Rodriguez, Alberto Ammann, Christian Tappan, and Diego Trujillo.

Coming to Netflix 2024