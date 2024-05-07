Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Baby Reindeer is one of Netflix’s hottest shows right now. The terrifying story, which is based on Richard Gadd’s real-life experience of being stalked, has amassed over 22 million viewers and has thrown the comedian into overnight stardom.

However, Deadline has reported that Gadd was questioned by producers on the show after he allegedly dated actress Reece Lyons, who auditioned for the part of Donny’s partner Teri.

Deadline have reported that Gadd dated the transgender actress in 2021 and encouraged her to audition for the series, which took place after their brief relationship had ended. Lyons has opened up about what happened on social media, in a long thread on X, but has not named the show or Gadd directly.

Gadd has been cleared of any wrongdoing, with Clerkenwell Films concluding he had behaved professionally, but fans have been left asking questions about the relationship and exactly what Lyons has said.

What has Reece Lyons said?

Reece Lyons took to X, formerly known as Twitter, five days after Baby Reindeer was released on Netflix detailing an experience she had whilst auditioning for a Netflix show, she did not name the series or Gadd directly.

Lyons wrote: “In light of recent conversations surrounding a newly released Netflix show, I have decided to come forward and share my experience with this individual throughout the casting process.” She went on to claim that a man had approached her after one of her shows and encouraged her to audition for a part in his upcoming Netflix project. Explaining: “The role in question was that of his ex-girlfriend, a trans woman. ‘I didn’t treat her the best,’ he said. I wondered what that meant.

“I told him I was interested in auditioning and asked him to get in touch with my agent at the time. ‘But there is one other thing,’ he said. ‘What?’ I replied. ‘I find you really attractive.'”

Lyons then shared: “The next week, he asked me out on a date, and I said yes. I was mindful of the overlap between the upcoming audition and the romantic invitation, but I knew I needed to ask him more questions.”

In the Twitter thread, Lyons made it clear that she was “not a victim of any type of ‘abuse’”. After going on a few dates, Gadd ended the relationship in December 2021, three months before casting for Baby Reindeer started.

Lyons submitted an audition tape for the role in March 2022. She claims Gadd rang her to say that whilst he thought her “audition was exceptional”, he told her “Netflix is looking for somebody who’s already a star." She alleges that when she then asked him “what about us?”, he said: “It’s not going to work. You’re too confrontational for me.”

Deadline has reported that Lyons' comments were investigated by Clerkenwell Films after they were made aware of her posts on April 16. Their relationship had not been previously disclosed by Gadd, with a Clerkenwell source telling the publication the account and other evidence was enough to conclude that Gadd behaved professionally and casting decisions were not compromised.