Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tobias Dorzon owns restaurants and is also the host of 'Timeout with Tobias' on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrity chef Tobias Dorzon was amongst those shot in an apparent robbery that took place in Hyattsville, a city in Prince George's County, Maryland, United States. Politician Wanika Fisher who is a former Maryland State Delegate 47B and Prince George’s County Council Member District 2 said in a statement that “Chef Dorzon owns two amazing restaurants in Hyattsville, is a valued member of the District 2 community, and my dear friend,”

She also added that “Such a horrible act couldn’t have happened to a better person.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to People magazine, “The shooting occurred on Tuesday, Nov. 5, in Hyattsville, Md., as the suspects tried to rob a man and woman who had just returned from dinner, according to a statement from the Hyattsville Police Department.

“Police said the victims were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. While authorities did not identify the victims, a local council member said that local celebrity chef Tobias Dorzon was among those shot.”

Four days ago, Tobias Dorzon posted a message on his Instagram account and wrote: “I’m still here thank you to everyone for the prayers see y’all soon… Huncho.”

At the time of writing, Tobias Dorzon has received over 2000 messages. Digital creator Darius Williams wrote: “Glad to see this post. We’ve been praying. My whole community!” whilst another fan wrote: “The meaning of Tobias is the goodness of God. He is good! We thank Him for your life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before becoming a celebrity chef, Tobias Dorzon played in the NFL for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Tennessee Titans. Tobias has appeared in Chopped, Tournament of Champions and Guy’s Grocery Games on the Food Network and owns restaurants Huncho House and 1123 by Chef Tobias.

Huncho House and 1123 by Chef Tobais are both located in Hyattsville, Maryland.

In a previous interview with Mashed, Tobias Dorzon said: “I tell people all the time, I feel the Black community knows, I feel I'm probably the biggest Black chef in the US. I feel strongly about that, and the culinary world of the Food Network really didn't know my story behind me. If you look on my Instagram, they see me with the athletes and the entertainers and they probably think ... I'm classically French trained. I trained overseas in Italy.

“Learning those types of things about me and learning that my culinary education is about as high as anybody, I think it helped with me going on the show, them learning about me, what I did on the show.”