Connor Quinton, the boyfriend of rising star Gianna Buzzetta, reportedly tried to save her after a boulder crushed the 26-year old.

Celebrity chef Gianna Buzetta's mum has spoken about how Gianna's boyfriend Connor Quinton attempted to save her daughter's life after a boulder crushed her.

Celebrity chef Gianna Buzetta’s mum has spoken about how Gianna’s boyfriend Connor Quinton attempted to save her daughter’s life after a boulder crushed her. Caty Buzzetta told ABC local affiliate KGTV that "He performed heroic acts to save her. We will forever be indebted to that. He never gave up."

On March 23 2025, Gianna Buzzetta and Connor Quinton had been hiking near Makaleha Falls in Kauai, Hawaii when Gianna was tragically hit by a rock. Her father Sal said that the couple “heard a really loud noise.”

Gianna’s father also said: "He looked up, but couldn’t figure out where the noise was coming from.

"Within a second, it happened. The rock dislodged from quite a ways up, then it landed on her."

Although Gianna was rushed to hospital, she succumbed to her injuries a day later.

Celebrity chef Gianna Buzzetta’s boyfriend tried to save her before she was crushed to death. Photo: GiveSendGo | GiveSendGo

Gianna Buzzetta had worked as a pastry chef at the Michelin-starred Jeune et Jolie restaurant in Carlsbad, California. After her death, the restaurant paid tribute to Gianna on Instagram and wrote: “Jeune et Jolie is opening for dinner service on Monday, April 7th, to raise funds for the family of someone who was very dear to us, Gianna Buzzetta.

“Gianna was our former Pastry Chef, and our friend. She brought such joy, intensity, passion and love to this restaurant and to our team. Her sudden loss leaves all of us heartbroken, and searching for ways to be of help to her family.

“And so, we are doing the one thing we know how to do. We are coming together as a restaurant, and welcoming guests in to celebrate the relationships that give our lives meaning.

“Whether you knew Gianna or not, we hope you can join us to raise money for a truly wonderful family, in remembrance of a truly wonderful person.

“Our regular dinner menu and service will be offered, with proceeds from the evening going to the Buzzetta family.”

In response to the tribute, Caty Buzzetta wrote: “Humbly overwhelmed♥️,” whilst The Handmade Chef wrote: “Love you girl! Sending so many prayers to your fam✨🙏🏼” Kalei Buzzetta took to Facebook and wrote: “Our hearts are broken as we mourn the tragic loss of our sister, Ginna, in this unimaginable time, we are leaning on our faith, love and the kindness of others.

“If you feel called to help, please consider donating or sharing her fundraiser to support our family during this difficult time. Every prayer, share, and donation means the world to us. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”