Hopes are high that there will be more romance, drama and glamour with Channel 4 reportedly ordering another series of Celebs Go Dating.

Bosses are said to be thrilled that the E4 show's current 14th series has been a hit with viewers, and it is claimed that they think a 15th season will be just as successful.

A TV insider told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "Channel 4 chiefs have been delighted by the response to this year's Celebs Go Dating, so it was a no-brainer to go ahead and commission more. But it's the speed with which they have put the reorder in is telling.

"Normally, they let the dust settle on a series, but it's still creating a buzz on E4 with everyone talking about the exploits of the celebs - particularly Christine McGuinness."

The 37-year-old model - who split from comedian Paddy McGuinness in 2022, and finalised their divorce in 2024 - said on Celebs Go Dating that she liked men and women, with the latter being who Christine is most interested in now.

Sadly, the star pulled out of the show early into the process of finding love with the help of the programme's dating experts - Anna Williamson, 44, Paul Carrick Brunson, 51, and Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, 36 - after becoming "overwhelmed" with the attention on her love life and missing her family.

Celebs Go Dating series 14 saw Christine, former Atomic Kitten bandmember Kerry Katona, 44, S Club singer Jon Lee, 43, Love Island star Olivia Hawkins, 30, and Too Hot to Handle's Louis Russell, 24, jet out to Ibiza, Spain, to spend time with a date, whom they met at a mixer in London during the show's first episode.

And The Sun newspaper also claims that bosses of the Objective Entertainment-made show - which also features The Chase's Mark Labbett, 60, Celebrity Big Brother 2025 housemate Donna Preston, 39, and Made in Chelsea cast member Sam Prince, 28, later in the series - could take the next batch of single celebrities to a different country.