Taiwanese actor Chang Chia Sheng has publicly apologised following the leak of ‘inappropriate’ private chat messages with a fan.

The controversy began when screenshots of Chang’s private conversations with a fan were leaked online. In the messages, Chang, the ‘Exclusive Love’ actor, made several sexually suggestive remarks. One exchange discussed a type of cinema known for private booths.

In another part of the conversation, the actor mentioned taking the fan out for meals and discussed adding each other on Line, a popular messaging app in Taiwan. He also brought up the app’s payment features.

The messages that attracted the most criticism came after a discussion about the weather, when Chang made a remark about what the fan could wear in his presence.

Chang wrote: “The news said it’s going to get colder starting today. It’s going to be very cold for a few days, please wear lots of clothes.” Fan: “You too. I thought Taiwan wouldn’t get too cold, so I didn’t bring any thick clothing.” Chang: “You can wear less when you’re seeing me.”

The leaked screenshots have caused anger among his fans, prompting him to issue a public apology. The statement read: “Hi everyone, this is Chang Chia Sheng. I’m making this announcement today with sincere apologies.

“Recently, my intimate online private interactions with a fan and my lack of effort in movie promotions have led to discussions. First of all, I would like to apologise to fans who felt uncomfortable with my frivolous language.

“As a public figure, I should be conscious of my words and actions, be professional and act appropriately when interacting with fans. I’m really sorry for making you all uncomfortable.”

In his statement, the actor, who has been active in both television and film, also apologised to the production teams and supporters affected by the scandal.

“Additionally, I would like to sincerely apologise to all the fans, production team members, and everyone who had always supported me. Because of my carelessness and immaturity, I’ve not only let everyone down, but also caused inconvenience to some people.”

Chang added that he is “deeply reflecting” on his actions and acknowledged the damage they have caused. He added: “This type of actions not only damages my own reputation, but also harms the trust and boundaries between fans and an artist.

“As a public figure, I have the responsibility to maintain a healthy and positive method of interaction, as opposed to causing misunderstandings or making anyone feel uncomfortable.”

Chang also promised to act more professionally going forward, saying: “I promise I will handle interactions with fans more carefully in the future. I will be professional at all times and adhere to the industry’s rules. I will be better at self-management and ensure something like this won’t ever happen in the future.”