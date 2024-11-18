Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

French singer and songwriter Charles Dumont has died aged 95.

Charles Dumont has died aged 95. According to AFP his partner shared that the famous singer-songwriter died at home after a long illness.

The French singer was best known for writing the hit Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien, made famous by French singer Edith Piaf who released the track in 1960. The song was originally composed by Dumont in 1957 with lyrics by Michel Vaucaire. Dumont went on to write and co-write over 30 songs for Piaf.

Charles Dumont dies aged 95: French singer and songwriter composed Edith Paif ‘Non, je ne regrette rien’ | AFP via Getty Images

Born on March 26, 1929 in Cahors, France, Dumont was married to Jeannine Chambon from 1950 until her death in 2015. He performed on stage for the last time in Paris in 2019. He trained as a trumpeter, Dumont's career took off in the 1960s after convincing Piaf to perform one of his songs. He also collaborated with Barbra Streisand.

The song has been featured in several TV shows and movies including The song is used in many movies, including Bull Durham (1988); Doris Dörrie's film Nobody Loves Me (1994); Babe: Pig in the City (1998); Bernardo Bertolucci's film The Dreamers (2003), the Coen Brothers' film Intolerable Cruelty, the 2005 film Monamour, the 2006 film Piaf Her story Her songs, the French criminal biopic Mesrine (2008), Valiant (2005), a British animated film about World War II; Inception (2010), where the song is connected with hypnic jerk; and Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted (2012). Piaf's English version is used in Luc Besson's Dogman.

