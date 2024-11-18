Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two British men were fatally injured after a boat came off the back of a suspected drug trafficker's trailer and hit their car.

The two Brits were decapitated and killed instantly in Spain. Both were fatally injured after the vessel flew through the air of a dual carriageway and hit their Seat Leon at speed as they travelled near the resort of La Manga.

The death smash occurred occurred at around 9.30pm on Saturday night (16 November) on the RM-12, a dual carriageway known colloquially as La Manga motorway, near to El Algar between La Manga and Cartagena. The driver of the vehicle which had been carrying the suspect vessel on a trailer fled the scene and was still being hunted by police yesterday (Sunday 17 November).

According to a first responder at the scene, the boat had been "tied to the trailer badly" and came loose, crashing on top of the car the British men were travelling in at speeds of over 100kmph (62mph). One of the first emergency responders on the scene told Spanish news website El Confidencial: “The Zodiac was a 'narco lancha' because it didn’t have a number plate and it had been tied to the trailer badly, with the bad luck that it came loose and came off and crashed on top of the car the British men were in behind it at between 100 to 120kms an hour. The driver tried to dodge it but couldn’t and the car ended up a write-off. Two of the occupants died instantly. They were decapitated.”

Two British men were fatally injured after a boat came off the back of a suspected drug trafficker's trailer and hit their car. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

A police source added: “Officers identified the three British occupants of the car by their passports.” Other local reports, pointing to the probability they were holidaying in the area, said their car boot was filled with golf clubs. Firefighter spent nearly half an hour freeing the bodies of the two Brits who died from the mangled wreckage of their vehicle. They are believed to have been pronounced dead at the scene after emergency responders realised they were unable to do anything to save them.”

Police have already said they won’t be formally naming the Brits, although the men who died have been identified locally by their initials only as PD, 49 and JW, 57 and the survivor as IP, aged 54. Earlier a spokesman for the Civil Guard said the men were aged between 47 and 54. Another eight people in six cars travelling behind the trio were injured in the mass pile-up.

A Civil Guard spokesman explained: "A car travelling behind it with three British men inside aged between 47 and 54 smashed into the vessel. Two of those people died and another, who was the driver, was critically injured. Eight other people travelling in six vehicles behind them also crashed into the boat and were injured.

“The driver of the vehicle that was travelling with the speed boat on the trailer fled the scene. He has yet to be arrested. The boat he was carrying that ended up on the dual-carriageway has all the characteristics of a so-called ‘narco lancha’ involved in drug trafficking and an investigation is ongoing.”

It was not immediately clear if the unnamed British nationals were on holiday or lived in the area. It is also not yet known if they were travelling in a hire car or owned the car they were in.