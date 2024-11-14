Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An American tourist has been “beaten to death” in a luxury hotel in Ireland that has been visited by celebs - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West honeymooned there.

Police have confirmed that a man was found dead on the bathroom floor of the luxury five-star hotel in Ireland after allegedly being assaulted. The US national, in his 60s, was found unconscious at the popular Ballyfin Demesne hotel on Tuesday evening (12 November), before being pronounced dead.

Local authorities have arrested a man in his 30s who was travelling with the American, understood to have been on holiday at the time of the incident. The police say the death was caused by a “fatal assault” and have launched an investigation. No charges have been reported at this time.

Gardai (Irish police) said that they were called to the hotel shortly before 8pm local time on Tuesday. Neither the victim nor the suspect have been named.

The services of the Garda Technical Bureau and Office of the State Pathologist have been requested, authorities said. Gardai are still looking into the circumstances around the death, and have set up an 'incident room' in Portlaoise.

The Ballyfin Demesne, set in a 614-acre estate near the Slieve Bloom mountains, is a popular destination for many celebrities. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West honeymooned at the site after reportedly being turned away from Glin Castle.

Hollywood-actor Dominic West revealed that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian stayed in Portlaoise when they were turned away from his mother-in-law's castle in May 2014, per LaoisLive. The couple stayed at the Ballyfin Demesne, based on Glin and owned by an American at the time.

Other celebrities have visited the hotel since it opened in 2011 including George Clooney and his wife Amal. A one-night stay at the hotel costs between €600 and €2,500.