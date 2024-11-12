Ten killed and at least seven more injured in tourist hotspot near Mexico City after gunmen storm bar and open fire
Footage from the scene shows the shooters pulling up to a Mexican tourist hotspot in a pickup truck before attacking the crowd inside at random. The shooting broke out on Saturday night (9 November) at Los Cantaritos bar in the downtown district of Santiago de Querétaro, about 120 miles northwest of Mexico City.
Security footage from the bar showed the gunmen piling out of their vehicle at around 9:30pm. Each of the suspects appeared to have huge, long-range guns, which they held up as they rushed into the popular bar. One of the shooters was seen starting to open fire outside the bar.
People were seen screaming and throwing themselves on the floor and under tables to hide from the bullets ricocheting across the bar. After a few minutes of gunfire, the group of criminals rushed back into the getaway car and escaped.
When police arrived at the scene they found 10 people dead and at least seven more injured, according to the city's public security department chief Juan Luis Ferrusca. The victims included seven men and three women, police said.
Officials confirmed the four shooters came to the scene with long-range weapons. Police tracked the license plate of the getaway truck and followed it to a nearby city, where they found the vehicle abandoned and on fire.
One suspect has been detained. Querétaro Governor Mauricio Kuri said the massacre was an "unprecedented event," adding, "we cannot ever stand for this."
“I reiterate to our community that there will be punishment for those responsible for this brutal act," he said. The search continues for the gunmen as their motive remains unclear.
Kuri added: “We will continue to close our borders and maintain security in our state. The entire security system of Querétaro is mobilized to find these criminals.”
