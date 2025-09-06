Charlie Sheen has opened up about his sexual encounters with men for the first time.

The 60-year-old actor revealed he first started sleeping with men in the midst of his drug addiction and said: “some of it was weird. A lot of it was fun”.

Speaking on Good Morning America, he explained: "That's what started it. That's where it was born, or sparked. And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it - 'Where did that come from?... Why did that happen? - and then just finally being like, 'So what?' So what? Some of it was weird. A lot of it was fun, and life goes on."

However, he admitted he was extorted by people who knew his secret.

He said: "It did come with a tremendous amount of extortion. And so at the time, I was just like, 'Alright, let's just pay to keep it quiet. And just hope it just stays over there, make it go away, you know? Make it go away’.

“I just need to be free of that ... and then see how the world feels if people know that stuff. Because I've written a story all these years about, 'Oh jeez, if I ever reveal that, then this has to be how I'd be dealt with, how I'd be treated, how they'd feel.'"

Thrice-married Charlie also revealed he is currently single but looking for love again. Charlie was married to Donna Peele from 1995 to 1996, Denise Richards from 2002 to 2006 and Brooke Mueller from 2008 to 2011.

He shares daughters Sami, 21, and Lola, 20, with Richards, 16-year-old twins Max and Bob with Mueller and has daughter Cassandra Estevez, 41, with his high school girlfriend.

Sheen was diagnosed with HIV in 2015 - the publicity around this saw an increase in HIV prevention and testing in America which was dubbed by some as the “Charlie Sheen effect”.

He said: “My romantic life is as uneventful as it possibly could be, and it’s been that way for a long time. It wasn’t even by choice, but the girls [Sami and Lola] moved in, and then when they moved out, the boys moved in, and there wasn’t enough room in the car. Plus, I spent so much time and energy chasing that for so long. I had to get to a place where I could be alone, but not lonely. But I am open to love again. Probably not marriage, though!”

Charlie also talks about his exploits in upcoming memoir The Book of Sheen and Netflix documentary aka Charlie Sheen. When asked in the documentary how it feels to be talking for the first time about having sex with men, Charlie answered: “Liberating. It's liberating... [to] just talk about stuff. It's like a train didn't come through the side of the restaurant. A piano didn't fall out of the sky. No one ran into the room and shot me."