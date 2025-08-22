Denise Richards is going through a "very, very, very difficult time" amid her divorce from Aaron Phypers.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star split from the 52-year-old businessman two months ago and she has subsequently accused him of abuse, while he alleged she was unfaithful, and though she "can't comment" on the specifics of the break-up, she is grateful for the support of fans while times are hard.

Denise - who has Sami, 21, and Lola, 20, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen and a 14-year-old adopted daughter, Eloise - said on Instagram: “I was just checking in to see how your summer’s been going. Mine’s been wonderful. It’s actually been s*****, but I’m going to pretend like it’s all good. I’ve actually been posting on Instagram like nothing is going on in my life, and I can’t do that anymore because there’s something obviously going on.

“I see all of your messages, I can’t comment because it’ll be taken out and put in the press, but I just wanted to, in all seriousness, say that this has been a very, very, very difficult time. It’s so hard to go through a divorce. Many of you have gone through that. This isn’t my first one - this is my second one. I never thought I’d get divorced again. This is why I always say never say never.

“I really just wanted to say thank you so much for all of your supportive, kind, thoughtful, encouraging messages because this has been a very difficult time."

The54-year-old actress vowed to tell her side of the story "one day". She said: "The circumstances around my divorce that are difficult to talk about — which one day I will talk about it when the timing is right.” But for now, she wants to “process everything and get through this". She added: “It has not been easy, so your messages mean a lot.”

In the candid message, Denise also confirmed she had undergone "reconstructive surgery" and had another operation but was worried about being "inappropriate" if she shared the details amid the turmoil in her personal life.

She wrote: “During this time, some of you may know because it was put out there that I was having reconstructive surgery. I was open and honest about having reconstructive surgery for a TV show that I did.

“And then I had another surgery and I do want to post about that but I didn’t want to post about it during this and look inappropriate and have it seem insensitive to what I’m dealing with, but I also want to live my life and share my life, so that’s what I’m going to do and continue doing. I just wanted to say thank you so much. It makes me want to cry seeing your messages because this is a very difficult time and you guys are all helping me through it. Thank you. Lots of love."