Erik Menendez, who was jailed for the murder of 1989 parents, along with his brother Lyle, has been denied parole.

For those of you who are not familiar with Erik and Lyle Menendez, they were convicted of the murder of their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez at their Beverly Hills home in 1989 and at the time, both received life sentences without the possibility of parole.

At the time of their murderers, Jose and Kitty Menendez were renting the Beverly Hills home they were murdered in. In 1993 the mansion was sold to William Link, co-creator of Murder, She Wrote, and was then bought by Samuel Delug.

According to the Robb Report, “longtime owner Samuel Delug has just unloaded the place for exactly $17 million—a discount off the nearly $20 million ask, but still more than quadruple what the local businessman paid for the house back in 2001. The new owners, per records, are the Lahijanis, a wealthy Iranian family based in Beverly Hills.”

This 02 February 1995 file picture shows Erik (L) and Lyle (R) Menendez conversing in the courtroom during a hearing in Los Angeles. The Menendez brothers were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole 17 April for the murder of their parents. (Photo KIM KULISH/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

In May 2024, L.A County Superior Court judge Michael Jesic reduced the sentence of Erik and Lyle Menendez, making them eligible for parole more than 30 years after they killed their parents. However, the California parole board has now denied the release of Erik Menendez following his parole hearing.

Robert Barrton, the Parole board commissioner, who listened to testimony for more than 10 hours with a panel , said: “I believe in redemption, or I wouldn't be doing this job," he told Erik at the end of the marathon hearing. "But based on the legal standards, we find that you continue to pose an unreasonable risk to public safety."

Contrary to your supporters' beliefs, you have not been a model prisoner and frankly, we find that a little disturbing," and went on to tell Erik Menendez that he had “two options” for his future.

He also said that the two options were to "One is to have a pity party," and the other is “Or you can take to heart what we discussed."

When is Lyle Menendez’s parole hearing?

Lyle Menendez’s parole hearing is taking place today (Friday August 22). According to CNN, “While Lyle’s case will be considered on its own merits Friday, his factors of rehabilitation are similar to Erik’s, with the only major differences being Lyle having a slightly lower number of rule violations in prison.”

Are protests planned if Lyle Menendez’s parole is denied?

Erik Menendez’s daughter Talia Menendez shared several messages on her Instagram stories after her father’s parole was denied. She wrote: “I’m going to give the parole board the benefit of the doubt for my uncle Lyle’s hearing tomorrow and hold off my peaceful protest until his verdict is given.”

Talia went on to say that “Let’s see what happens. Praying for my uncle so deeply. Words can’t express the devastation I feel but the fight is not over yet. SET THEM FREEE!!!!!”

Lyle Menendez is now 57 and Erik Menendez is 54.