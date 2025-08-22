Erik Menendez’s wife Tammi has spoken out after her husband was denied parole.

Robert Barrton, the Parole board commissioner, who listened to testimony for more than 10 hours with a panel , said: “I believe in redemption, or I wouldn't be doing this job," he told Erik at the end of the marathon hearing. "But based on the legal standards, we find that you continue to pose an unreasonable risk to public safety."

Robert Barton also said: "Contrary to your supporters' beliefs, you have not been a model prisoner and frankly, we find that a little disturbing," and went on to tell Erik Menendez that he had “two options” for his future.

Robert Barton said that the two options were to "One is to have a pity party," and the other is “Or you can take to heart what we discussed."

Erik Menendez Parole Denied: Who is his wife Tammi, what did she say, does he have a daughter? Tammi Menendez, wife of Erik Menendez, arrives at the Van Nuys West Courthouse on May 13, 2025 in Van Nuys, California. Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images | Getty Images

Following Erik Menendez being denied parole, his wife Tammi has spoken out on X. She said: “Parole Commissioner Robert Barton had his mind made up to deny Erik parole from the start! This was a complete setup, and Erik never stood a chance! 😡 #Injustice”

In response to Tammi’s tweet, one fan said: ““I’m so sickened by all of this! Please don’t let him give up, he’s got my 1000000% undying support. The justice system has failed us again, him being labeled a threat to society is a joke. There’s millions of free men I’d feel more unsafe around than Erik. Sending hugs.”

Tammi then took to X again and said: “Erik hasn’t had any infractions since 20-11, apart from a cell phone possession. To the media reporting, otherwise: please get the facts straight! #erikmenendez

Who is Tammi Menendez, when did she marry Erik?

Tammi Menendez was married to Chuck Saccoman when she reached out to Erik Menendez via mail whilst he was in prison. After her husband Chuck died in 1997, she married Erik three years later in prison.

In 2005, she told NBC News that "I know his soul, and I do know what happened that night,” and went on to say that “And I do understand. I believe that within everybody put in certain circumstances, you will, you know, be able to kill somebody. I mean, I do believe that Erik is a very good person.”

In the same year, she told People magazine that “Not having sex in my life is difficult, but it’s not a problem for me. I have to be physically detached, and I’m emotionally attached to Erik.”

Does Erik Menendez have a daughter?

Erik Menendez does not have a biological daughter, but he helped raise his wife Tammi’s daughter Talia who calls Erik her dad and is known as Talia Menendez. She runs an Instagram account called seterikmenendezfree which has 138K followers.

In June, she took to Instagram and shared a photo of her father and wrote: “My dad graduated from UC Irvine with his bachelor’s degree - summa cum laude. For those who don’t know, that means he graduated with the highest honors, recognizing top academic excellence.

Words can’t describe how proud I am of him. Watching him go after his goals with focus and dedication, no matter the timing or obstacles, has been one of the most inspiring things in my life.

“This isn’t just a diploma, it’s proof that it’s never too late to chase your dreams.

Congratulations to my father. I am so beyond proud of this man! 🤍

And congrats to all the other graduates in the class of 2025, you’ve earned every bit of this moment. 🎓 Let this be a reminder to all, that it’s never too late to make your dreams your reality. ✨ #UCIRVINE #SummaCumLaude #ProudDaughterMoment #UCIGrad2025 #classof2025.”

Talia has shared an update on her Instagram stories following Erik Menendez being denied parole and wrote: “Where are the celebrities that were “advocating “ for them???? It’s been WAY TOO QUIET.”

“The only one that I can say has been checking in on my family is Cooper and we absolutely adore him. To the ones that went ot the prison without any background checks to film their show but are staying quiet now. You despise me beyond measure. Just say your views are down and keep it PUSHING.”