Ten of the UK’s funniest comedians will gather on our TV screens with one sole purpose - try not to laugh.

Last One Laughing took the British entertainment industry by storm earlier this year, with the Amazon Prime series leaving Brits in absolute hysterics as comics went head-to-head.

From planned skits to witty banter, the comedians each try to make one another laugh, and when one breaks, they are eliminated.

The cast of Amazon's Last One Laughing season two has been confirmed. | Amazon

The first season of the UK show saw Bob Mortimer beat the likes of Richard Ayoade, Daisy May Cooper and Joe Wilkinson to take the crown.

A second series was quickly confirmed by Amazon, but until now the cast was being kept firmly under wraps.

Now, the streaming giant has revealed who will be taking part in season two.

The upcoming season will feature David Mitchell, Diane Morgan, Romesh Ranganathan, Amy Gledhill, Maisie Adam, Mel Giedroyc, Alan Carr, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Sam Campbell, and series one winner Bob Mortimer returning to defend his crown.

Last One Laughing has different versions of the show across the world, including Ireland, Canada, France and Australia.

Is there a release date for series two?

The new series of Last One Laughing is being filmed in 2025, with Amazon saying it will be released in 2026.

At the time of publication, a specific release date has not been confirmed.

Although you can use a television to watch Last One Laughing, it won’t be available on terrestrial TV.

Instead, the series is only streamed on Amazon Prime.