The last two episodes of Last One Laughing UK have dropped on Prime Video, with the show’s first champion revealed.

The comedy competition show sees 10 comedians battle it out to keep their cool and not laugh over the course of six hours. The first four episode of Last One Laughing UK were released on prime Video last week, with the last two episodes released earlier this week.

Stars including Richard Ayoade, Daisy May Cooper, Lou Sanders, Bob Mortimer, Rob Beckett, Joe Wilkinson, Sara Pascoe, Judi Love, Harriet Kemsley and Joe Lycett took part in the first series of the show. Fans have been raving over the hilarious competition, with one calling Last One Laughing UK the “funniest show I’ve seen in a long time”.

Last One Laughing UK is available on Prime Video from March 20. | Amazon MGN Studios

WARNING: Spoilers ahead!

Who won Last One Laughing UK?

In the final two episodes, the comedian were whittled down to the point where only Rob Beckett, Richard Ayoade and Bob Mortimer remained in the final few minutes of the game, all on a yellow card. Host Jimmy Carr entered the room to tell Rob to pick who to go head-to-head with, with Rob picking Richard.

After a head-to-head-challenge that saw the two stars attempt to make their funniest reaction face when given a prompt by Jimmy, Rob eventually cracked at Richard. It was then just two contestants remaining.

Bob and Richard then went head-to-head on the stage but both held their nerve long enough for Jimmy to leave the room with Rob. In the last five minutes of the game, Bob decided to crack out his joke book.

Viewers had seen in a previous episode that Bob was the only person able break the stoic and impenetrable Richard - but would his jokes work at the eleventh hour? They did in fact, with Richard cracking up and admitting in his talking head interview that he realised that he had essentially offered himself up to be a goalie for constant penalty kicks.

Bob Mortimer was crowned the first-ever winner of Last One Laughing UK.

Fans were raving over the comedy legend’s performance on the show. One said: “Bob Mortimer is a national treasure, I wouldn’t have lasted five minutes without laughing,” while another person added: “That was one of the best things I’ve seen in ages, Bob Mortimer is a complete treasure of a man.”

Meanwhile, another viewers quipped: “There will not be a more dramatic showdown all year than the one between Bob Mortimer and Richard Ayoade on Last One Laughing: UK Episode 5.”

Will there be a second series of Last One Laughing UK?

As of yet, Prime Video has not confirmed whether Last One Laughing UK will be returning for a second series.

Fans will be hoping for a second installment with more of the UK’s comedy stars to keep them entertained. One took to X (formerly Twitter) to say: “Last One Laughing was superb television. I cried laughing throughout. I would be more than happy for them to chuck all 10 comedians back in for series 2. Loved each and every one of them”