A gameshow that became a hit with critics and was hosted by comedian Jimmy Carr has been “shelved” after just one series.

Battle In The Box aired on UKTV channel U&Dave and saw celebrities go head-to-head in a series of physical and mental challenges. The show featured stars such as Katherine Ryan, Seann Walsh, Jamie Laing and Harriet Kemsley.

The series was a hit with viewers, who took to social media to share their thoughts. One keen fan said on Reddit: “I've binged it this weekend, and it's actually quite good. Particularly loved the inner chemistry of the teams. Watching two comedians confined in a tight space can be really entertaining.”

However, despite the show’s popularity with viewers, The Sun has revealed that bosses have no plans to bring the show back for a second series.

A source told the newspaper: "Battle in the Box is being rested and no more series are planned for now. The show was one of the schedule staples for UKTV last year as they relaunched their channels with a bold new look.

"While there's no conversations happening about a second series, the show could return sometime in the future."

The news will be a blow to comedian Jimmy Carr, who fronted the game show. However, he may be distracted by the success of his new Prime Video series Last One Laughing UK.

The show, which features comedian desperately trying not to laugh while they attempt to break each other, shot to the top of the charts on the streaming service. Jimmy hosts the show alongside sidekick Roisin Conaty, with the star-studded contestant list including Bob Mortimer, Daisy May Cooper and Joe Lycett.