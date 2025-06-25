Sami Sheen has revealed plans to remove her breast implants, believing they are the cause of a series of troubling health issues she's faced since her surgery in 2022.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old OnlyFans model and daughter of actors Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen said she is now looking for an explant surgeon after experiencing what she believes to be breast implant illness (BII).

“I’ve been experiencing health issues for nearly 2 years now with the weirdest symptoms and finally discovered that I have breast implant illness,” she wrote on Instagram. “Idk how I haven’t figured this out sooner but I’m so glad to finally have an answer. I’m hoping to get them removed ASAP so I can start feeling better. Pls lmk if you know of any good explant surgeons near LA.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BII is not officially recognised as a medical diagnosis, but symptoms reported by patients often include fatigue, brain fog, joint and muscle pain, mood swings, and skin conditions. Sheen detailed her own struggles, saying: “BII often mimics certain autoimmune diseases, but I’m certain it’s my implants because these symptoms started almost immediately after getting them done.”

OnlyFans star Sami Sheen has revealed plans to remove her breast implants | Sami Sheen on Instagram

She added: “I think I just got super unlucky, but I’m also very grateful that I am fortunate enough to get them removed. I feel awful for all the women that experience this and are stuck with them, cause this illness is no joke. These things are a pain in the ass to deal with. Not worth it at all, but you live and you learn.”

The model admitted that returning to her natural size would be emotionally difficult. Posting a bikini photo taken before her surgery, she wrote: “It’s definitely going to be hard going back to this size, not only physically but mentally. I don’t want to at all but I know I’ll feel so much better once they are out, so I guess it’s worth it.”

This comes just months after she expressed interest in going even larger, saying in a TikTok video: “When the time comes to get them redone, I’m definitely going bigger, and I think I’m going to go over the muscle so they look a little more natural.”