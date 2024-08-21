Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Charlotte Dawson and rugby player Matthew Sarsfield have been in a relationship for eight years.

The reality star has reportedly given her fiancé a second chance after his sexting scandal. Charlotte Dawson, 31, recently found out Matthew Sarsfield had been sending explicit messages to another girl.

According to The Sun a source said: “Charlotte has missed Matt so much and he's been spending lots of time back at the house.”

'She knows he has done wrong and she won't forget it, but she's pretty much forgiven him already. He has been making himself super helpful around the place and is desperate to slot back in like nothing has happened.”

Charlotte Dawson opened up about the sexting scandal on her Naughty Corner podcast. She said: “My whole world came crashing down, I was so shocked. I felt really shocked, hurt and disappointed. His family were really shocked with him.”

She added: “The past couple of weeks have been very, very tough. It's a massive shock because I never expected him to do this. I thought we were a little family unit.”

The couple have been in a relationship for eight yeast, got engaged in 2020 and share two sons together Noah and Jude. Charlotte is the daughter of the late comedian Les Dawson and appeared on Ex On The Beach in 2016. Matthew is a professional rugby league player and plays for Swinton Lions.

