Captain America star Chris Evans and Alba Baptista have become parents for the first time.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alba Baptista, the actress wife of Captain America star Chris Evans, has given birth to the couple’s first baby. According to TMZ, “Records indicate they welcomed their first child Saturday in Massachusetts. So far no word on name or gender.”

Chris Evans and Alba Baptista married in 2023 and according to Page Six, “ The couple said “I do” Saturday in an intimate ceremony that took place in Massachusetts at their Boston-area home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“An insider tells us the nuptials were “locked down tight,” as guests signed NDAs and phones were forfeited.”

The guest list included the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans’s co-stars. The likes of actors John Krasinski and Emily Blunt were also on the list.

Chris Evans’s wedding ring was visible at New York Comic Con 2023 at the Javits Center and he said: “I got married,” and also revealed “It was really, really great.

Actor Chris Evans becomes a dad for the first time, who is his wife Alba Baptista, ages, what's his net worth? US actor Chris Evans and wife Portuguese actress Alba Baptista attend the Vanity Fair Oscars Party at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 10, 2024. (Photo by Michael TRAN / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

“We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal. My wife’s Portuguese. Yeah, go Portugal!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to the two events, Chris Evans said: “They were wonderful and beautiful. It’s a lot planning a wedding. For those you who are married, it takes a lot out of you...Now that we’re through that, we’ve just kinda been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favorite season. It’s, like, the best time of year right now. Now we’re just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting.”

Who is Alba Baptista?

Alba Baptista is a Portuguese actress who made her English-language debut in Netflix's Warrior Nun. She was born in Lisbon and has appeared in the 2022 comedy film, Mrs Harris Goes to Paris, as well as TV shows and films in Portugal.

Alba Baptista told W magazine in 2022 that Publicity is not really a thing in Portugal,” and also said: “I thought I knew what press was, especially from looking at interviews with these big stars online. But once you’re in it, it’s a completely different experience—10-minute interviews constantly, for days and days.”

Chris Evans is 44 years old and his wife Alba Baptista is 28. According to reports, Chris Evans is worth $110 million .