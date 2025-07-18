Chris Evans broke down in tears live on air Friday morning as he said an emotional goodbye to his long-running co-host Vassos Alexander, who hosted his final show on Virgin Radio.

The pair have worked together on the breakfast programme for 14 years - eight of them on BBC Radio 2 and the rest at Virgin Radio. Vassos’s departure was announced in May, after he revealed he was stepping away to pursue new opportunities, saying: “You’ve got to follow your heart.”

As the show drew to a close, a visibly emotional Evans choked back tears while recalling their years together, including a particularly difficult moment in his personal life. “I want to thank you for your friendship. I want to thank you for your love…” Evans began. Recalling the death of his mother Minnie in 2018, he continued, “The day my mum died you were amazing, remember? You took over the show.... I can never forget that mate.”

Earlier in the programme, Vassos paid his own heartfelt tribute to Evans, describing their time on air as “the honour of my life.”

He said: “It has been the honour of my life to work on this show and I still can't quite believe I'm leaving voluntarily. Much more importantly, I value our friendship above everything and long may that continue.”

In a touching gesture, Vassos also played Evans’s favourite song - Wild West Hero by ELO - as a parting gift. “There's not much we don't know about each other, but I only just discovered this week that this is your favourite song. So Chris, your friend Vassos has picked the song Wild West Hero by ELO. Why? Because he loves you.”

Reacting to the emotional moment, Evans said, “Oh, Vassos. What are we going to do? We can't start crying now.”

Trying to keep the mood light, Vassos later joked: “This is lovely for us, but it is going to be a rubbish listen if we just cry for three hours!”

Virgin Radio also shared a montage on social media celebrating Vassos’s time on the show, calling it “The mother of Bromances.” The tribute included clips of his lighter moments over the years - from singing challenges to comedic stunts.

Fans were quick to respond on social media One wrote: “Going to miss you Vassos and the energy you bring to the show – good luck whatever you do next.” Another added: “ My drive to work wont be the same without the banter”.

Vassos Alexander’s broadcasting career has also included work on the Parkrun podcast and sports coverage across the BBC.