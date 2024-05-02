Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Scottish showbiz legend Christian died suddenly aged 80, it has been reported. The singer, real name Chris McClure, died two days after he performed his final show in front of a packed audience at Fauldhouse Miners Welfare Club in West Lothian on Saturday night, April 27.

According to his agent’s website XSP, he died in his sleep at his home in Bishopbriggs, Glasgow, on Monday night (April 29) where he lived with his second wife Rainey. The website announces: “It is with deep sadness that we announce that Christian (Chris McClure) passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of the 29th of April. Our thoughts are with his family, who have asked for privacy, and to be left in peace at this very sad time.”

His agent, Ean Jones also confirmed his passing as he paid tribute to the entertainer’s illustrious career spanning six decades. He said: "Chris was a wonderful human being and I am hugely privileged to have known him and worked with him for so long. He was one of the greatest examples of the 'old school professional'. He would always turn up and put on a great show. He performed from the heart and with genuine conviction.

"Chris was a man of great humility. He could be headlining a show at Glasgow Pavilion theatre in front of a crowd of 1500 people one day and the next he would be performing at a local care home. He always had time for his fans."

His daughter Storm-Skylar McClure also spoke of her heartbreak that her dad wouldn’t be able to see her wedding day, adding that his death came as a ‘shock’. She said: "My wee amazing dad passed away peacefully in his sleep. At 80 years old he had nothing wrong with him so this has come as a shock. I am heartbroken that he won't be there on my wedding day. What a legend you are. "

Chris's journey in the entertainment industry began at the age of 19 when he joined The Fireflies, swiftly becoming their frontman. Known for their tight sound and soulful harmonies, Chris and the Fireflies captivated audiences across Glasgow during the swinging 60s, enchanting crowds at venues like the Flamingo and the Picasso Club with their renditions of Tamla Motown and Soul classics.

Their talent caught the attention of many, leading to successful singles on the Polydor label such as "The Answer to Everything" and "I'm Just a Country Boy", which soared in popularity throughout Scotland. In 1978, Chris achieved further acclaim with the famous Scottish World Cup anthem "Ally's Tartan Army", a collaboration with Andy Cameron that left quite a mark on the UK charts.

As musical trends shifted, Chris’s career shifted from live bands to disco, marking the beginning of his solo journey. Adopting the stage name Christian, he graced stages across Scotland, performing at popular venues.