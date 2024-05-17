Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Pratt has paid tribute to his stunt double Antonio McFarr who died aged 47

Chris Pratt has paid tribute Antonio ‘Tony’ McFarr, his stunt double in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and two of the Jurassic World films, who died aged 47. His death was confirmed by his mother, Donna who said that he died on Monday (May 13) ‘unexpectedly’ at his home just outside Orlando, Florida.

Speaking to TMZ, Donna described his death as “unexpected and shocking” as he was “healthy and active”. His cause of death has not yet been determined but an autopsy has taken place. According to Deadline, his cause of death is pending toxicology results.

Paying tribute, the actor said he was ‘devastated’ to hear about the loss of his “friend”, who he described as an “absolute stud”. He wrote on Instagram: “Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double Tony McFarr. We did several movies together.

“We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set. I’ll never forget his toughness. I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of Guardians 2) and got several staples in his head - he came right back to work ready to go again.

“He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and professional. He’ll be missed. My prayers go out to his friend and family, especially his daughter.”

McFarr, born on October 12, 1976, began his television career with cameo appearances on shows such as "Burn Notice," "One Tree Hill," "Army Wives," and "MacGyver." Transitioning into stunt work in 2011, he originally filled in for Geoff Stults on "Bones" before landing roles in notable films such as "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1," "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2," "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," and "Pitch Perfect 3."

McFarr became Chris Pratt's stunt double for "Jurassic World" in 2015, launching a long-term friendship and professional partnership that lasted through subsequent films such as "Passengers" in 2016, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" in 2017, and the 2018 sequel to "Jurassic World," titled "Fallen Kingdom."