Capital Breakfast presenter Chris Stark has revealed he was recently diagnosed with testicular cancer, and has since undergone surgery and chemotherapy.

The 38-year-old said the cancer was caught early and he is now “effectively cured.”

In an Instagram post on Monday, Stark said the disease was discovered during a routine trip to the doctor a few months ago. “The reason I want to share this is that I feel like an idiot that I didn’t spot this sooner,” he wrote. “My hope is any bloke reading this will perhaps think to check themselves today, or go to a doctor if not sure about possible symptoms.”

The former BBC Radio 1 host, who now co-presents Capital FM’s Breakfast Show and That Peter Crouch Podcast, explained that he had taken time off work over the past few weeks to undergo chemotherapy "to best prevent anything from coming back." He confirmed he would be returning to the radio on Tuesday.

Stark said he initially had surgery “pretty quickly” after the diagnosis, followed by a short course of preventative chemotherapy. He emphasised the importance of early detection: “This cancer is so, so treatable if caught early,” he said.

Acknowledging that it was a difficult topic to talk about, he said he hoped speaking out would encourage others to have similar conversations. “I hope this helps make that conversation less tricky for guys, encourages someone to check themselves and potentially saves a life.”

He thanked his family, friends, colleagues, and the medical staff who supported him throughout, calling the cancer care he received “incredible.”

Stark’s co-hosts Jordan North and Siân Welby shared messages of support following the announcement. “Unreal bravery from you Chris,” Welby wrote. “I’ve never known anyone handle a situation with such class and determination.” Scott Mills, who worked with Stark on Radio 1 for a decade, said it was “so, so amazing” that he was sharing his diagnosis and added: “Always here for you.”

According to the NHS, testicular cancer is the most common cancer in men aged 15 to 49. Symptoms can include a lump or swelling in the testicle, a feeling of heaviness in the scrotum, or pain in the area. The health service encourages men to check themselves regularly and see a doctor if they notice any changes.