Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

US supermodel Christie Brinkley has opened up about her marriage to music legend Billy Joel describing the end stages of their relationship as “painful”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 71-year-old was married to the Piano Man and Uptown Girl singer from 1985 until 1994. She opened up about their relationship in her new memoir ‘Uptown Girl’, revealed that while she felt like the “luckiest girl” when they began their romance, the relationship ended after becoming “painful”.

Christie said: "I still believe in love. There were a few doozies. I had two great loves, [my first husband] Jean-Francois and Billy. We laughed like you couldn’t believe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And seeing him in concert. I felt like the luckiest girl in the whole arena.

US supermodel Christie Brinkley has revealed in her new memoir that the end stages of her marriage to singer-songwriter Billy Joel were "painful". | Getty Images

“I liked to be right in the front row by the piano so he could glance at me and I could look up and see everything. But [in the end], our relationship wasn't functioning in the way you want it to anymore and it was painful."

Months after her divorce from Billy, 75, the former supermodel was involved in a helicopter crash and went on to make “really bad choices” while she was still “reeling” from their split. She told People Magazine: "I definitely had post-traumatic stress disorder and I was making some really bad choices. I was really lost.

"I was looking at myself in that chapter, like, what happened to you?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel were married from 1985 until 1994. | Getty Images

"I think I was reeling from losing Billy and and I was thinking Billy is going to come riding into town any second and go ‘I can’t lose you. I got in deeper. I didn’t take time to stop and reflect and learn."

Christie and Billy, who welcomed one child together named Alexa Ray Joel in 1985, remained close friends after their split. Having previously being married to Jean Francois Allaux, she went on to marry Richard Taubman in 1994, with whom she had her second child Jack.

The couple divorced just one year later. Christie then went on to marry Peter Cook in 1996, with whom she shares her third child Sailor, before the couple called it quits in 2008.

Despite her rollercoaster love life, the supermodel revealed that she still believes in love. She added: “Love is something that you have to cherish while you have it and nurture it, but you can’t hang onto it and you can’t change it or mold it to your desires."