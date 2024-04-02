Model and Loose Women panelist Christine McGuinness, born in Blackpool, has 721,000 followers online

Christine McGuinness has shared her heartbreak over the loss of her nan during the Easter weekend.

The 36-year-old Loose Women star took to Instagram to reveal the sad news, expressing that her nan had found peace and had "got her angel wings." Accompanying her post was a cherished photo of her nan, smiling with a fascinator-adorned hair, with Christine saying, "My nan got her angel wings. I know wherever she is, she will be knitting and watching LFC - finally at peace."

Fellow ITV show panelist Denise Welch extended her condolences with three heart emojis in the comments, while another commenter reminisced about knowing Christine's nan well, sending blessings and expressing hope for the family. Others also shared their sympathy, from friends and strangers alike.

The loss comes at a challenging time for Christine, who has been navigating life's uncertainties following her split from ex-husband Paddy McGuinness. Despite the separation, the couple still live together in their Cheshire home but lead entirely separate lives, raising their three children, Felicity, Leo and Penelope, the latter two of whom have been diagnosed with autism.

During her appearance on Pilgrimage: The Road Through North Wales, Christine candidly opened up her uncertain future, expressing her desire to find her own path. Reflecting on her long-standing life with Patrick, she admitted to struggling with the separation and acknowledged the need to address it eventually. Christine has also addressed her decision to remain single post-separation on ITV's Loose Women, stressing the importance of self-care and awareness.

Since her own autism diagnosis in 2021, she has dedicated herself to raising awareness about the condition.

