Cid Moreira began his career as a radio announcer before becoming a television news anchor.

Cid Moreira passed away at Santa Teresa Hospital, in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

Cid Moreira was born in São Paulo on September 27, 1927, and before becoming a news presenter, he presented live commercials on well known TV shows. It was in 1963 that he hosted ‘Jornal doe Vanguarda’ on TV Rio. According to CNN Brasil, “Cid Moreira was the son of Isauro Moreira and Elza Moreira. The journalist had two siblings: announcer Célio Moreira, who died at the age of 89 in 2021, and Céia Moreira, who died at the age of 74 in a car accident in 2003.”

CNN Brasil also reported that Cid Moreira’s will has left his two children out of his fortune and that “ in recent years, Cid Moreira's life has been marked by an intense legal dispute with his two sons, Roger and Rodrigo. Rodrigo is the result of the announcer's relationship with Olga Verônica Radenzev, to whom he was married between 1970 and 1972. Roger is the nephew of Cid's ex-wife, Maria Ulhiana Naumtchyk, and was adopted as an adult by the journalist. He was also the father of Jaciara Moreira, his firstborn who died in 2020.”

News anchor Cid Moreira has died at 97 | Instagram//xandaviao

Xand Aviao paid tribute to Cid Moreira on Instagram and said: “Today, Brasil says goodbye to a legendary and unique voice that only Cid Moreira had. He was not only an inspiration but someone I had the honour of having at the Fantasy Planes 2023 opening, making it a dream of mine come true. And just like Cid, I also began my career as a radio announcer, which makes him even more relevant to me.

“Go with God master! Your voice and your story will be eternal.”

What was Cid Moreira’s cause of death?

CNN Brasil reported that “According to the unit, the presenter had been hospitalised for 29 days. The cause of death, according to the hospital, was “acute chronic renal failure, electrolyte disturbance and multiple organ failure”.