Reality TV star Claudia Fogarty has officially become a mother.

The couple announced the arrival of their daughter, Delilah Maeve Crankshaw, on social media. Fogarty added that little Delilah made an early entrance, arriving six weeks before her due date on September 30.

Posting a black-and-white photo of the newborn on Instagram, Fogarty said: “Our little bundle of joy came into this world six weeks early giving us quite the scare. She is one strong little girl who has completed our whole life.

“We are completely besotted by her and can’t wait to bring her home. Mummy and daddy love you so so much.”

Fogarty announced her pregnancy back in in May, when she and Ollie shared their scan photo on Instagram with a caption that said: “Half of me, half of you. Baby Crankshaw coming November 25.”

Since then, she’s proudly shown off her bump, including a sunset video in Dubai where she wore a satin maxi dress while Crankshaw rested a hand on her growing belly.

So far this season, Crankshaw has made seven appearances for Altrincham, but has not picked up a single goal or assist. The Greater Manchester side are currently 20th in the National League, 17 points adrift of league leaders Forest Green Rovers.

Fogarty, daughter of former superbike world champion Carl Fogarty, went public with her relationship with Crankshaw in September 2023.