Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A London comedian has drawn criticism from some big names in the British comedy circuit after making a death threat in a now-deleted post to another comedian.

42-year-old Dane Baptiste took to Instagram to post the threat towards a “Zionist” woman in the comedy circuit who he claimed to be stalking his family online, writing on Instagram Stories: “A quick message to the Zionist comedian stalking my family's page. I want you to sit down with your husband and kids and imagine what their lives will be without you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“b/c north London is a quick trip to make and a Think Tank will have to be an actual tank to keep you safe from me. Ask about and comedians will tell you I will be at your literal doorstep. Your agent won't keep you safe.”

“And I'll sit in prison while your family sit at the cemetery. First and last warning. Your act is dumb but don't be a dumb woman. For your own safety."

Chortle reported that upon reaching out to the Jewish comic, she wished to remain anonymous and declined to comment about the threat. That hasn’t stopped widespread condemnation towards the Best Newcomer nominees at the 2014 Edinburgh Comedy Awards - the first black British person to be nominated for the prize.

While some have commented privately on their social media channels, a few have taken a more public stand, with Marcus Brigstocke writing on X (formerly Twitter): "The threat made by Dane Baptiste against a woman on IG wasn’t vague & cannot be justified. It was targeted & dangerous. Driven (imo) by antisemitism & misogyny.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I refuse to look the other way & stay silent while only Jewish friends speak up. Hatred & racism like this has to end."

Comedian Josh Howie also wrote: "I’ve known and liked Dane Baptiste a long time. I’m also a fan of his comedy. So I’ve somewhat held back as he’s descended down the rabbit hole of Jew-hatred. But this is the endpoint - openly threatening Jewish, I mean ‘Zionist’, women. The priority now is this woman’s safety."

Prompting Al Murray to simply chime in with the reply “Jesus Christ."