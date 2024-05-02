Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coleen Nolan is struggling to come to grips with moving house, as the Loose Women star prepares to uproot “so many animals”.

The ITV show panelist currently lives in Cheshire, and although her children have all grown up and left home she has an incredible 15 animals to move across to her new digs. Her animal family consists of dogs, cats, goats and horses - and she has even thought about buying some chickens.

Now Nolan, 59, has admitted she has had a “meltdown” over this move, having only last moved house a few years ago.

Taking to Instagram she said: “The last time we moved it was just at the start of lockdown so we had to do it in our cars and it was only 15 minutes up the road. This one is much further away - what do I do? Do I order one of these big massive company removal things that apparently are extortionate? Do I rent a van? I know I sound stupid but I'm just in a bit of a quandary.

“I don't know what to do with myself. So many animals to transport and I'm just having a bit of a meltdown. If any of you out there have got any removal tips, easier ways to do it, cost-effective ways to do it, I would really, really appreciate your help.”