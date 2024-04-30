Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A brutal war of words broke out between Good Morning Britain’s Susanna Reid and politician George Galloway this morning (April 30).

In what many are describing as a “car crash” of an interview, Galloway accused the ITV presenter of putting him “on trial” with her line of questioning. Meanwhile, Reid reiterated to the Workers’ Party founder that he was indeed being interviewed. He was shown a clip of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak saying Galloway “dismisses the horror of what happened on October 7, who glorifies Hezbollah and is endorsed by Nick Griffin, the racist former leader of the BNP”.

“What about what he says is wrong?” asked Susanna, to which Galloway said: “Well, I think I dealt with at the time and I think he's probably a little embarrassed about the melodrama, bringing out steps to stand on in Downing Street.

“I'm sorry, I'm not here on trial - I was elected in a landslide.”

Reid added: “You're here for an interview, George Galloway. No one is putting you on trial. This is a television studio and you represent a political party. You just complained about the about the question I asked you - saying that you're on trial. This is an interview.”