Sir Stephen Fry has expressed his “delight” after winning £250,000 on the celebrity edition of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.

The 65-year-old actor, comedian, and mental health advocate reached the impressive sum with help from host Jeremy Clarkson during the ITV show's latest series.

The lifeline “ask the host,” introduced when Clarkson became presenter in 2018, proved crucial for Fry as Clarkson guided him to the correct answer on a geographical question that secured the £250,000 prize. “Jeremy is very encouraging, and he was great with the question that took me to a quarter of a million,” Fry said.

Fry used the “phone a friend” lifeline for the £500,000 question, consulting fellow quiz expert Richard Osman. However, Osman was unable to provide a definitive answer within the time limit. Fry ultimately decided to walk away with £250,000 rather than risk losing the winnings for his chosen charity, Mind, of which he has been president since 2011.

“It was extremely good fun. The time goes so quickly,” Fry said, adding that he was pleased to donate the money to support mental health initiatives.

Reflecting on his experience on the show, Fry said: “This lifeline (ask the host) is a tremendous addition to the show. If Jeremy doesn’t know, he will say, but he will take you through the thinking and it slows things down. Once you start getting to the high numbers, you don’t want to let the charity down.”

Fry’s win on the celebrity special follows his previous appearance in 2005, where he won £125,000 alongside TV chef Nigella Lawson.

What is Stephen Fry’s net worth?

Fry boasts an estimated net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, built from his extensive career as a comedian, actor, writer, and presenter. He gained fame through his partnership with Hugh Laurie in the television shows A Bit of Fry & Laurie (1989–1995) and Jeeves and Wooster (1990–1993).

Fry is also known for his portrayal of Oscar Wilde in the film Wilde (1997), which earned him a Golden Globe nomination, and as the host of the popular quiz show QI from 2003 to 2016. His acting credits include Gosford Park (2001), Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011), and The Hobbit trilogy.

Beyond acting, Fry has written 15 books, including The Fry Chronicles: An Autobiography and Mythos: A Retelling of the Myths of Ancient Greece.

Fry has been open about his struggles with mental health, including his bipolar disorder diagnosis, which he explored in the Emmy-winning documentary The Secret Life of the Manic Depressive. He has been an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness, using his platform to support those in need.

Who is Stephen Fry married to?

In 2015, Fry married comedian Elliott Spencer, and the couple remains deeply supportive of each other’s careers. His dedication to mental health and charitable causes earned him a knighthood in the New Year Honours list for 2023, recognising his contributions to mental health awareness, environmental work, and charity.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? continues on Sundays on ITV1 and ITVX, featuring celebrity contestants aiming to win money for their chosen charities.