Actor Govardhan Asrani who starred in Disney's The Lion King, has died at 80.

Comedy legend Govardhan Asrani, who was known as Asrani, has passed away at the age of 80 after a brief illness. Babu Bhai Thiba, the manager of Indian Bollywood star Govardhan Asrani, told the Press Trust of India that “He was a bit unwell. He was admitted following breathing issues. He passed away today at 3pm. We were told by the doctors that water had accumulated in his lungs.”

According to India Today, “The 1970s marked his peak, where he became one of the most bankable character actors, appearing in iconic movies such as 'Mere Apne', 'Koshish', 'Bawarchi', 'Parichay', 'Abhimaan', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Chhoti Si Baat', 'Rafoo Chakkar', and the highly popular film released in 1975, where his role as the eccentric jail warden became an unforgettable cultural touchstone. He cemented his place as a master of comic timing and dialogue delivery.”

A tribute to Asrani has been posted on his Instagram account which reads: “The news of the demise of Asrani ji, the king of laughter, ruling over millions of hearts has immersed us all in deep sorrow. He gave a new identity to Indian cinema with his unique acting, simplicity and humor.

Tributes have been paid to comedy legend Govardhan Asrani who has died after a brief illness. Photo: asraniofficial/Instagram | asraniofficial/Instagram

“The life they put into every character, will live in our memories forever.

“Their departure is not just the film industry, but the loss of everyone who ever smiled at their acting.

“Praying to God that his soul rest in peace 🙏✨

In response to the tribute, Vibhor Varshney wrote: “Even after the curtain falls, the clapping is blowing... Someone played the role of his life well and went away... Om Shanti 🙏🙏.”

Mansai Naik paid tribute to Asrani on Facebook and wrote: “Still can’t believe that the legendary Asrani ji is no longer with us. I had the rare honour of portraying him in Jeelon Apni Filmy Khwahishe, a film by the visionary Nitin Chandrakant Desai sir.

“Thank you Dada for giving me this Opportunity

“As a female actor, stepping into his shoes was one of the most challenging yet soul-stirring experiences of my journey.

“His comic timing, expressions, and presence were beyond imitation — they were magic.

Thank you, Asrani ji, for the inspiration, the laughter, and the legacy.

“Your art lives on forever.