Actor Pankaj Dheer has died at 68 after a long battle with cancer, who is his son Nikitin Dheer?
Actor Pankaj Dheer has died at 68, his death was confirmed by CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes’ Association). In a statement, CINTAA said: “With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our Trust’s erstwhile Chairman and CINTAA's former Hon. General Secretary, Shri Pankaj Dheer ji, on 15th October 2025. The cremation will be held today at 4:30 pm, next to Pawan Hans, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai.”
Tributes have been paid to Pankaj Dheer on his Instagram page. One fan wrote: “May Lord Shri Krishna give you a place in his feet. Om Peace 🙏,” whilst another fan said: “Outstanding actor we always miss you Dheer saab 😢😢.”
According to The Times of India, Pankaj Dheer became a household name with his powerful performance as Karna in ‘Mahabharat’ (1988). His calm yet commanding presence made the warrior prince one of the most loved and respected characters in Indian television history.”
Rajesh Ranshinge paid tribute to Pankaj Dheer on Facebook and described him as a “lovely human.” He also wrote: “I had the opportunity to work with him on a show.” He also said that he will miss him. Ashoke Pandit wrote: “Shocked to know about the sad demise of our dear friend and a brilliant actor Pankaj Sheer.
“A great human being. Huge loss to the industry. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti.”
Who is Nikitin Dheer?
Nikitin Dheer is the actor son of Pankaj Dheer and played the part of Ravain in the TV series Srimad Ramayan. He is married to actress Kratika Sengar and she gave birth to their daughter Devika on May 12, 2022.
In May 2022 Kratika took to Instagram and shared the news that “We feel blessed to share with you the arrival of our darling daughter!” In March of this year Nikitin took to Instagram to wish his wife a happy birthday and wrote:” Happy 40th Birthday! Wish you health, happiness and peace!!”