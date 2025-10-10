TV presenter Emilio Sueños, who had 16K followers on Instagram, has died at the age of 41.

TV presenter Emilio Sueños, who reportedly mistook heart attack symptoms for flu, has died at 41. Tributes have been paid to the star on his Instagram page and one wrote: “Rest in peace my friend,” whilst another said: “I can’t believe it.”

According to The Express, Emilio Sueños “told friends he was suffering from flu-like symptoms — unaware his body was already in crisis. Days later, he collapsed and was rushed to hospital in Guayaquil ( a major port city located on the Pacific coast of Ecuador, on the banks of the Guayas River and just south of the Equator), where doctors discovered his heart had been severely damaged by excessive testosterone use.”

Ivanna Melgar, who was a friend of Emilio Sueños said that his condition rapidly deteriorated and that a cough developed into a life-threatening condition. She said: “From one moment to the next, he started coughing and couldn’t breathe.”

According to reports, Emilio Sueños’s heart had become enlarged as he had reportedly been taking hormone injections to correct a cosmetic procedure that had gone wrong.

Diana Triana paid tribute to Emilio Sueños on his Instagram and said: “Rest in peace Emilio 😢 a great modeling teacher 😢.” Another fan wrote: “What will be of his death, he was very envious, he was in his best moment. I also do not discard the abuse of aesthetic treatments and procedures that he did not need.

“Total seems unbelievable to me that he is not. God comfort his family.”

Six weeks ago, Emilio shared a photograph of himself on Instagram and the caption read: “Your essence will never leave, time passes and stays there latent, remember you are one in a million.” 🌹