TV presenter Londiwe Faith Nene, who was also an actress, had 58.2K followers on Instagram.

Tributes have been paid to South African television presenter Londiwe Faith Nene after her sudden death at the age of 35. A statement has been posted on her Instagram which reads: “It is with great sadness and heavy heart that we confirm the passing of Londiwe Faith Nene.

“She passed away on Saturday 11th October 2025.

“As a family we are deeply heartbroken by the loss and kindly ask for privacy as we navigate through this time of sorrow. Your understanding, compassion and prayers mean a great deal to us as we find strength and comfort in one another.

“More details regarding the funeral arrangements will be shared in due course.”

In response to the statement, one fan wrote: “South Africa has lost such a talent. My heart is broken. Condolences to the family and friends. 🕊️”, whilst another said: “May her Soul rest in Eternal Peace.”

Photo: nenelondiwe/Instagram

Pamhidzo Siyahakamela took to Facebook and wrote: “Rest in peace Londiwe Faith Nene. Your passing has inflicted a deep wound on everyone who cared for you.”

“Londiwe was famously known for her pranks on Moja Love Bheka Sikbambile.May her soul rest In Peace .”

According to The Express, “The cause of death has not yet been officially confirmed, but her family has indicated suspicions of poisoning, with early reports suggesting it may have been self-inflicted. Faith was best known for her vibrant performances and quick wit on Moja Love shows such as Bheka Sik’bambile and uThando noXolo, where she worked as a presenter.”

Yolokazi Chagi also paid tribute to Londiwe on Facebook and wrote: “Londiwe Faith Nene has sadly passed away ,this information was shared by her family via her social media platforms…

If you are suffering with your mental health, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.