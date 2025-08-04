Concertgoers are expressing serious concerns about safety measures at Wembley Stadium following the death of a man who reportedly fell from the upper tier during an Oasis concert on Saturday night.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement, the band said: “Oasis would like to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved.” Despite the tragedy, their next scheduled concert on Sunday, August 3, went ahead as planned.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that officers were called to the venue at around 10.19pm on Saturday after reports that a man had been seriously injured. “A man, aged in his 40s, was found with injuries consistent with a fall. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement, Wembley Stadium added: “Last night, Wembley Stadium medics, the London Ambulance Service and the police attended to a concert-goer who was found with injuries consistent with a fall. Despite their efforts, the fan very sadly died. Our thoughts go out to his family, who have been informed and are being supported by specially trained police officers.”

Fans who were in the upper tier of the stadium described chaotic and slippery conditions in the stands, alleging that many people were visibly intoxicated and the steps were slick with beer.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 25: A general view of Oasis fans arriving at the Oasis Live '25 Tour at Wembley Stadium on July 25, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Montgomery/Getty Images) | Getty Images

One commented: “This was next to us. I seen the stewards and emergency services rush in with a stretcher—never imagined this would be the outcome. So, so sad.”

Another concertgoer, described the environment as “very scary” and said the stairs were “covered in beer,” causing people to slip. “Not saying this poor man was [drunk], but the amount of really drunk, unstable people up so high was ridiculous,” she wrote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fan shared that someone in the upper tier slipped “on a wet patch and fell down the stairs right in front of us, hitting his head.” She said he was knocked unconscious for about 30 seconds. Another fan wrote: “They were doing CPR on him throughout Champagne Supernova. I had no idea what had happened.”

One fan criticised venue security: “Very sad. The security at Wembley tonight was pretty lapse… the steps were so slippy in places and I saw two people slip down the stairs early on.”

Police are urging witnesses or anyone who may have recorded the incident to come forward. “The stadium was busy, and we believe it is likely a number of people witnessed the incident, or may knowingly or unknowingly have caught it on mobile phone video footage. If you have any information, please call 101, quoting 7985/02AUG.”

The run of concerts has been the first time the brothers have appeared together onstage at the London venue since July 12 2009, when they performed during the Dig Out Your Soul tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the first part of their Wembley stint, the band will head to Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium followed by Dublin’s Croke Park. The duo will head to Japan, South Korea, South America, Australia and North America later in the year.