Legendary 50s singer and modern-day Tik Tok star Connie Francis has been keeping her fans updated after being rushed to intensive care.

Connie was hospitalised for “extreme pain” after suffering a pelvic fracture but says she is now battling back to good health.

Just weeks after the fracture, the 87-year-old singer – who rose to fame in the late 1950s – was back in hospital and admitted to intensive care as doctors investigated the cause of her pain.

However, she told fans in a new update that she had been transferred from the ICU to a private room, where she is recovering. She wrote on Facebook on Thursday (03.07.25): “I am pleased to advise that following a series of tests and examinations in Intensive Care, I have now been transferred to a private room. Thank you all for your kind thoughts, words and prayers. They mean so much! Love, Connie.”

Pretty Little Baby singer Connie was forced to pull out of a planned July 4 radio show due to the pain, the second time in weeks she has had to cancel a performance. She previously explained to fans in a Facebook post: “Hello Everyone - As many of you may now have learned through Cousin Brucie's Facebook page, I am back in hospital where I have been undergoing tests and checks to determine the cause(s) of the extreme pain I have been experiencing. I had hoped to take part in Brucie's show for Independence Day, having had to cancel a previous slot a few weeks ago when receiving treatment on my hip. Sadly, I had to let him know that I again had to withdraw. My thanks for your many get well soon messages. I will endeavor to keep you updated. Love, Connie.”

Back in June, Connie revealed she had suffered the fracture and told fans she would be forced to use a wheelchair while she recovered.

She said: “I have undergone tests to determine the cause of pelvic pain on my right side and have been advised that this is due to a fracture. It looks like I may have to rely on my wheelchair a little longer than anticipated.”

Connie has been enjoying somewhat of a career resurgence this year after her 1962 song Pretty Little Baby went viral on TikTok. It was streamed billions of times, leading Republic Records to re-release it as a single. It peaked at number 13 on May 31 on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart.

In a video on TikTok last week, Connie said: “Hi Everyone. I’m still astounded by the popularity of Pretty Little Baby. My thanks to Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Kim Kardashian, North West Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Agnetha Fältskog, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Gracie Lawrence, Shaq O’Neal & Jimmy Fallon and others for their inclusions in the videos that contributed to the 17 billion-plus plays featuring the song!”