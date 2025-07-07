Young Noble shot to fame working with Tupac. He has tragically died by suicide. | Other

Some of the biggest names in hip hop and rap have come together to pay tribute to Tupac Shakur collaborator Young Noble who has died aged 47.

The rapper – whose real name was Rufus Lee Cooper III - was a member of hip-hop group Outlawz and frequently collaborated with Shakur before his death in 1996.

E.D.I. Mean, a fellow Outlawz member, confirmed his death on Instagram and wrote: “Today I got some of the worst and unexpected news imaginable. My brother and partner for over 30 years took his life this morning. Rest in Power Rufus Young Noble Cooper.

“I obviously am in no shape to talk about this right now so PLEASE give his family and I some time to process this. Mental illness is a real battle being fought by so many. CHECK ON YOUR FOLKS!”

Musician Damien ‘Big Percy Roderick wrote: “Damn @outlawznation @theoutlawzofficial REST EASY HOMIE @young_noble wish I could change our last call we had DAMN PRAYERS UP."

And, Snoop Dogg, who was on Death Row Records with Shakur before his death, shared Roderick’s post and wrote: “DAMN Mental health is real.”He added the song, The Good Die Young, by Shakur and Outlawz.

A representative for the rapper confirmed his death to PEOPLE but did not give any other details. Noble and Shakur met in California while Shakur was working on his 1996 record All Eyez on Me.

He made his debut on Shakur’s posthumous album, The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory, and was featured on songs Bomb First (My Second Reply), Hail Mary, Life of an Outlaw and Just Like Daddy. He was estimated to be worth up to $2million after accumulating wealth through his hits over several decades.