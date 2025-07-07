Aurillac France: Horror in holiday hotspot as three fighting for their lives and 24 injured after attacked by bees
One of the victims, an elderly woman, suffered as many as 25 separate stings during the attack in Aurillac in the south of France on Sunday morning. Paramedics arrived to a panicked scene outside the Hôtel de Bordeaux, with tourists and locals scrambling to dodge their buzzing attackers.
Police set up a cordon to keep tourists away from the scene before a beekeeper was called in to get rid of the creatures. It's understood the three victims in critical condition were allergic to bees and had suffered a severe adverse reaction.
One of the women suffered a cardiac arrest, but thankfully firefighters were able to revive her. According to French media outlets, the bees were being kept on the roof of the hotel building - but swarmed on to the streets below after their apiary was attacked by a swarm of Asian hornets, FranceBleau reports.
A spokesman for the local police said that the situation is now under control and that the bees have stopped rampaging. Pierre Mathonier, the mayor of Aurillac, told French broadcaster France 3 the incident may have been related to Asian hornets threatening beehives that had been installed on the roof terrace of a town centre hotel more then 10 years ago.
He said this had likely caused the bees to become aggressive. He added: “All ended well. The emergency services were perfectly coordinated.
“There was no panic in Aurillac but a number of people were stung.” The town hall stated that the colony will either be moved to a new location of culled.
