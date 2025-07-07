UK holidaymakers are being advised to take cash when abroad or else they could incur unnecessary costs.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Research has highlighted that neglecting to pack notes and coins could incur unnecessary costs for some travellers abroad. Over a third have been caught out requiring tangible currency while away.

A study by Be Clever With Your Cash discovered that 39 percent of tourists have encountered unexpected instances where cash was essential. Tipping, local transport fares, and purchases at small-scale vendors were among the most frequent expenditures necessitating cash, reports Birmingham Live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those suddenly needing cash could end up paying extra costs, according to the survey carried out by Opinium. The survey of 2,000 people across the UK who have travelled abroad found that some travellers who had to make an emergency cash machine withdrawal on their last trip overseas were charged an ATM fee.

UK holidaymakers are being advised to take cash when abroad or else they could incur unnecessary costs. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Stepping outside major cities can also present challenges as rural and remote areas in some countries could be less likely to accept cards. Amelia Murray, a money expert at Be Clever With Your Cash, said: "There's still a blind spot when it comes to cash.

"Many people assume that having a fee-free card is enough, but that can be a false economy if you end up using an ATM abroad that charges or get stung by poor exchange rates. It's not about carrying wads of cash, it's about being prepared for those moments when a card simply won't cut it."

Ms Murray suggested packing a 'cash cushion' – a small amount of local currency which could be useful for tipping, local travel, or if holidaymakers end up somewhere that does not accept cards. Holidaymakers should make sure they understand their card's policy on fees and currency conversion before they travel, she said. It is a good idea to check how much you would be covered for by your travel insurer if your cash is lost or stolen while you are abroad.