Departing flights from Dubai Airport are cancelled and delayed today (Friday 4 July).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is some disruption to departing flights from Dubai Airport. It comes after flights were cancelled at the airport amid tensions in the Middle East.

The war between Iran and Israel saw flights disrupted across the whole region as countries including Israel and Jordan closed their airspaces. Airspaces in the Middle East are now open, however it seems flights are still being disrupted at Dubai Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers are advised to keep up to date with the airport’s website and enquire with their airline regarding the status of their flight. Listed below are the departing flights from Dubai Airport that are delayed and cancelled today.

14:25 flight to Lahore - delayed

14:25 flight to Riyadh - cancelled

15:35 flight to Jeddah - cancelled

18:55 flight to Riyadh - cancelled

19:25 flight to Ahmedabad - delayed

20:20 flight to Riyadh - cancelled

20:55 flight to Tehran - cancelled

22:50 flight to Riyadh - cancelled

Departing flights from Dubai Airport are cancelled and delayed today (Friday 4 July). (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Dubai International Airport has confirmed it is expecting a travel surge in the coming days, and has issued some key advice to all passengers. If you’re jetting off on your holidays in the coming days, the airport has encouraged the following advise be taken on board.

For those travelling with families, children over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process.

Arrive no earlier than three hours before departure.

Utilise online check-in, self-service kiosks and bag drop at DXB Terminal 3.

DUBZ provides home check-in and baggage collection services, allowing guests to complete their airport formalities from the comfort of their home or hotel.

Stay informed on flight and gate updates with DXB Express Maps, the wayfinding platform that helps you navigate the airport with a quick QR code scan and search.

Enhanced support is available for People of Determination, including marked accessibility routes, discreet assistance for guests wearing Sunflower Lanyards from trained staff, and a dedicated Assisted Travel Lounge in DXB Terminal 2.