Dubai holiday travel advice 2025: Dubai International Airport issues new guidance ahead of peak summer period
The airport shared that an impressive 3.4 million guests will pass through DXB between Friday June 27 and Wednesday July 9. The busiest day is expected to be Saturday July 5 for both departures and international transfers.
During the peak period, an average of 265,000 people will move through the airport, with a summer-readiness plan now in place to ensure passenger safety. If you’re jetting off on your holidays in the coming days, the airport has encouraged the following advise be taken on board.
- For those travelling with families, children over the age of 12 can use Smart Gates to speed up the passport control process.
- Arrive no earlier than three hours before departure.
- Utilise online check-in, self-service kiosks and bag drop at DXB Terminal 3.
- DUBZ provides home check-in and baggage collection services, allowing guests to complete their airport formalities from the comfort of their home or hotel.
- Stay informed on flight and gate updates with DXB Express Maps, the wayfinding platform that helps you navigate the airport with a quick QR code scan and search.
- Enhanced support is available for People of Determination, including marked accessibility routes, discreet assistance for guests wearing Sunflower Lanyards from trained staff, and a dedicated Assisted Travel Lounge in DXB Terminal 2.
There are flight delays and cancellations at the airport today.
Passengers are advised to keep up to date with the airport’s website and enquire with their airline regarding the status of their flight.
