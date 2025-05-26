Reality TV star Phil Robertson of Duck Dynasty fame has died at the age of 79.

Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson has died at the age of 79 following an Alzheimer's diagnosis. His son Jase Robertson paid tribute to him on X and wrote: “My dad has gone to be with the Lord today! He will be missed but we know he is in good hands, and our family is good because God is very good! We will see him again! #PhilRobertson #Jesus.”

In December 2024, Jase Robertson revealed on the Unashamed with the Robertson Family podcast that his father Phil Robertson had Alzheimer’s and said: "Phil's not doing well. I think I spoke on the 1000th podcast. We were trying to figure out the diagnosis, but according to the doctors, they are sure that he has some sort of blood disease causing all kinds of problems.”

Controversial Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson dies following Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

Jase also revealed that the disease has "accelerated, and it's causing problems with his entire body." Jase went on to say that "And he has early stages of Alzheimer's. So, if you put those things together, he's just not doing well. He's really struggling.”

Will Robertson and Korie Robertson, Phil Robertson’s son and daughter-in-law paid tribute to him on Instagram and wrote: “We celebrate today that our father, husband, and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord. He reminded us often of the words of Paul, “you do not grieve like those who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.”

“Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith, and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus. We are grateful for his life on earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again.”

Sadie Robertson Huff also shared a tribute to a grandfather on Instagram and wrote: “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.” – 2 Corinthians‬ ‭5‬:‭17‬ ‭ESV‬‬

“As I was sitting with Papaw Phil today, I thought about this verse… he has already experienced this on earth—going from dead to alive by the power of Christ!

“It was his testimony that changed his life, our families life, and thousands of others. Now he is experiencing it in the fullness. Fully alive in Christ. The new has come.

“One of the last things he said to me was “full strength ahead!” Amen!”

Why was Phil Robertson controversial?

He was suspended from Duck Dynasty in 2016 for controversial comments made in an interview. Phil Robertson made homophobic remarks in an interview and claimed homosexuality was one step away from bestiality

Who was Phil Robertson and what is Duck Dynasty?

Phil Robertson had been described as an “American hunter and businessman” who featured on the TV series Duck Dynasty. The series focused on the Robertson family who became successful from their family business, Duck Commander. The Robertson family business makes products for duck hunters.