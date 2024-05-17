Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coronation Street star Alan Halsall could be going on I’m a Celebrity later this year.

A former soap star is being tipped to join I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! after pulling out of last year’s series. Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone Dobbs in ITV’s Coronation Street, was due to make his entrance in the jungle last year before picking up a knee injury.

The actor, 41, ended up needing reconstruction surgery on his ACL, but has since made his recovery. The timing of the injury could not have been worse for Halsall as it happened in November 2023 - right before I’m a Celeb filming was set to begin.

Halsell even had to take time away from the ITV soap for rehabilitation too.

Taking to social media at the time, he said: “ACL reconstruction surgery. Well, On Friday I underwent ACL reconstruction surgery. I have been told the surgery went really well. I know I have a long nine to 12 months of rehabilitation ahead of me but I’m sure with the support of family and friends I’ll get there.”

One insider reported that Halsell was “gutted” that he couldn’t take part in the reality series last year. They told The Sun: “Alan and the show bosses are just glad he’s now in a position to be part of this year’s show - though the ­official line-up is months away from being confirmed.”