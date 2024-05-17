Coronation Street star Alan Halsall tipped for I'm a Celebrity 2024 - after withdrawing from series last year
and live on Freeview channel 276
A former soap star is being tipped to join I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! after pulling out of last year’s series. Alan Halsall, who plays Tyrone Dobbs in ITV’s Coronation Street, was due to make his entrance in the jungle last year before picking up a knee injury.
The actor, 41, ended up needing reconstruction surgery on his ACL, but has since made his recovery. The timing of the injury could not have been worse for Halsall as it happened in November 2023 - right before I’m a Celeb filming was set to begin.
Halsell even had to take time away from the ITV soap for rehabilitation too.
Taking to social media at the time, he said: “ACL reconstruction surgery. Well, On Friday I underwent ACL reconstruction surgery. I have been told the surgery went really well. I know I have a long nine to 12 months of rehabilitation ahead of me but I’m sure with the support of family and friends I’ll get there.”
One insider reported that Halsell was “gutted” that he couldn’t take part in the reality series last year. They told The Sun: “Alan and the show bosses are just glad he’s now in a position to be part of this year’s show - though the official line-up is months away from being confirmed.”
According to other sources, this year’s I’m a Celebrity will not feature a politician in the roster, after the past couple of years saw the likes of Matt Hancock and Nigel Farage take part.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.